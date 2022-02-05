SEC approves purchase of advanced snow clearance machinery

Jammu, Feb 5: Chief Secretary (CS) Arun Kumar Mehta Satuday chaired a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) for Disaster Management and reviewed various disaster related activities undertaken in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the SEC approved the purchase of Rs 78.50 crore worth advanced snow clearance machinery including snow vehicles, ploughs, cutters, and front end loaders for clearance of snow without damaging the road surfaces.
Earlier, the CS had ordered constitution of a high-level committee for formulation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for snow clearance with the focus of reducing damage to the roads during winters.
The committee considered various options and suggested purchase of modern machinery to ensure scientific snow clearance and checking recurrent repairs towards long term maintenance of quality roads in snow-bound areas of J&K.
The committee had pointed out that introduction of high-end machinery would lead to savings on long terms basis besides reducing the need of frequent major repairs.