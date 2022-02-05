SEC approves purchase of advanced snow clearance machinery

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the SEC approved the purchase of Rs 78.50 crore worth advanced snow clearance machinery including snow vehicles, ploughs, cutters, and front end loaders for clearance of snow without damaging the road surfaces.

Earlier, the CS had ordered constitution of a high-level committee for formulation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for snow clearance with the focus of reducing damage to the roads during winters.