SEC reviews 2nd supplement of Panchayat Electoral Roll

During the review meeting, SEC asked DCs to ensure that no eligible voters with respect to 1.1.23 as qualifying date is left out of current process of updation which will be started from 20th of Sept and will culminate on 10th of October. A tentative schedule was shared with the Deputy Commissioners to start pre-updatiion activities.

The meeting Held brief discussions on availability of soft/hard copies of Panchayat Electoral Rolls-2023 for displaying the same for preparing 2-d Supplement, Printing of electoral rolls /forms and availability of infrastructure, Strategy to include new voters in Panchayat rolls whose names already exist in Assembly Rolls w.r.t 01 01.2023 as qualifying date, availability of ERO/AERO/ Panchayat Election Booth Officials (PEBO) and updation of their names and other details on websites of Districts as well as on SEC website.