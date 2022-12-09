SEC Sharma seeks timely updation of panchayat electoral rolls

The SEC was chairing a meeting to discuss the schedule for the update/revision of the Panchayat Electoral Roll in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners through virtual mode, Director RDD, Jammu/ Kashmir, Director Panchayati Raj; Secretary State Election Commission; Additional Secretary Chief Electoral Office Jammu, , State Informatics Officer, NIC Jammu, AERO Migrant Jammu, Deputy District Election Officer Jammu District Informatics Officers NIC (All) , District Panchayat Officer, Jammu , and other senior officers.

The meeting held a threadbare discussion with regard to the revision of the schedule for the updating and revision of Panchayat Electoral Roll which included the availability of soft /hard copies of the last Electoral Rolls, the position of updation of supplements due to the updation of voter lists, the printing of Electoral rolls / forms and availability of Infrastructure, Publication of draft rolls in online/ offline modes. Besides SVEEP activities to be undertaken by the Districts and tentative schedule of revision was also discussed.