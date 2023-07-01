Second batch of 4,416 Amarnath pilgrims leave from Jammu amid tight security

Srinagar, July 01: The second batch of 4,416 pilgrims on Saturday left Bhagwati Nagar based Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu for the Kashmir valley to perform pilgrimage to Amarnath Cave Shrine in South of Himalayas amid tight security arrangements, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the pilgrims left the base camp in a cavalcade of 188 vehicles early morning. “1683 pilgrims proceed towards Baltal and 2733 for Pahalgam”, he said.
With this, the number of pilgrims who left for the Amarnath cave shrine from the Jammu base camp climbs to 7,904, officials said.
Meanwhile, a total 5,600 pilgrims left from twin base camps towards the cave to pay obeisance. “3,600 pilgrims from Baltal and 2,000 from Nunwan Pahalgam”, official added.