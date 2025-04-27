Second year MBBS student dies by suicide at GMC Jammu boys hostel

Jammu, April 27: A second year MBBS student committed suicide on Sunday morning at GMC Jammu boys hostel. The student belonged to Mendhar area of Poonch district.

Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta confirmed to Greater Kashmir that the student had died by suspected suicide. He said police has registered a case and investigation had been initiated. “It is heart-breaking to see a young and promising life ending like this,” he said.

He said the GMC authorities will extend all support for a fair investigation into the matter. “For now, it looks like a case of suicide,” he said. He said the body had been kept in mortuary of the medical college and would be handed over after legal requirements.

As per reports from GMC Jammu, the deceased was seen playing cricket till late Saturday night. One student wishing anonymity said when he did not open door in morning, it was broken to find his body.