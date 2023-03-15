Secretary Health reviews implementation of PCPNDT Act

He instructed the Directorates to conduct an assessment of all the registered ultrasound clinics for its conformity to the PCPNDT Act. It must be ensured that all the provisions of PCPNDT Act should be strictly implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

He also asked the Chief Medical Officers to consider cancellation of those entities which are found deficient in terms of any provision of the Act. Further, Director Health Services and CMOs were asked to study last five years HMIS data for district wise trend analysis of sex ratio at birth. They were also asked to introspect and come up with micro plan to improve Sex Ratio.