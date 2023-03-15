Secretary Health reviews implementation of PCPNDT Act

Jammu, Mar 15: Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today reviewed Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (prohibition of sex selection) Act, 1994.
Directorates of Health Services Jammu and Kashmir gave a brief presentation on district-wise status of implementation of provisions of PCPNDT Act.
Secretary emphasized that the gender bias and sex determination is a critical public health concern which can be regulated through effective implementation of PCPNDT Act for which comprehensive action strategy needs to be devised and monitored.
He instructed the Directorates to conduct an assessment of all the registered ultrasound clinics for its conformity to the PCPNDT Act. It must be ensured that all the provisions of PCPNDT Act should be strictly implemented in letter and spirit, he added.
He also asked the Chief Medical Officers to consider cancellation of those entities which are found deficient in terms of any provision of the Act. Further, Director Health Services and CMOs were asked to study last five years HMIS data for district wise trend analysis of sex ratio at birth. They were also asked to introspect and come up with micro plan to improve Sex Ratio.
Director Health Services, Jammu/Kashmir were asked to furnish comprehensive proposal to the Administrative Department in consultation with Mission Director, National Health Mission with regard to constitution of Appropriate Authority and Appellate Authority as per PCPNDT Act.
Secretary also directed the concerned to ensure that Unique identification AB-HFR and AB-HPR is created for all the Ultrasound clinics and medical professionals (Sonologist) handling the ultrasound equipments in Jammu and Kashmir under Ayushmaan Bharat Digital Mission in a time bound manner.
Further, both the Director Health Services and Chief Medical Officers were asked to take up the matter with respective Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners with regard to holding of Statutory Body/Regulating Body meetings under PCPNDT Act on a regular basis.
Mission Director, National Health Mission, was asked to liaise with respective experts in Government of India for conduct of offline seminars/workshops and training of Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers and other officials with regard to implementation of the PCPNDT Act
The meeting was attended by Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Deputy Director Schemes, Jammu, Nodal Officers (PC&PNDT) Directorate of Health Services, Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Medical Officers (All), and other officers and officials from the Health Medical Education Department.