Secretary reviews implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in J&K

Additional Mission Director, ABDM, made a presentation regarding the milestones achieved and the targets set as part of scheme execution. It was informed that, so far, more than 50 lakh ABHA IDs have been created and 3500 health facilities have been registered under the Health Facility Registry (HFR).

Secretary also reviewed the Hospital Health Professional Registration and asked the CMOs to ensure registration of all the Health Professionals on the designated portal within two weeks besides linking their Aadhars. He said that the aim of ABDM is to develop support system for integrated digital health infrastructure of the country which shall bridge the existing gap among different stakeholders of Healthcare ecosystem through digital highways.