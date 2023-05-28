Secularism, unity must to achieve progressive J&K: Azad

Jammu, May 28: The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday stressed for the unity and harmony among all communities to contain divisions and hate and achieve progressive Jammu and Kashmir.
While addressing a rally at Akhnoor, Azad said it was the time for the people of the J&K to rise above the personal beliefs and find a common path to usher the new dawn of peace and prosperity in the Union Territory since it was lagging far behind of many states due to divisive and petty politics by successive regimes.
Former Chief Minister said that he founded DPAP for the same reasons. “It is the promise with the people, if we are elected to power after elections, Akhnoor will be developed with modern facilities including educational and health facilities. I understand the sufferings of people in the Akhnoor area which faced hostilities due to its close proximity with borders, however, the time has come when the city needs a modern look and economic opportunities for people to overcome the sufferings and losses,” he said.
On the occasion, the senior AAP leader and retired Executive Engineer Rattan Lal joined the party and said that he was impressed with the pro-people agenda of DPAP. Azad said that when he was the Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu Kashmir state, he provided relief to the refugees of Akhnoor, sanctioned hospitals, colleges and schools which helped the people to a large extent.
“Lot more needs to be done since the development, after I went back to Delhi, seems to have been put on halt here. I promise you if I am back in power after elections, I will ensure it is counted as one among the top cities of the country,” he assured.
Former Chief Minister said his government would focus on the development and fight to restore jobs, land and statehood to safeguard the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He urged people to reject the divisive forces trying to vitiate brotherhood and harmony to gain political mileage.
“In my party no one, who tries to make money through illegal means, has space or those who believe in divisive politics. Only those, who believe in serving people, can be allowed to join DPAP,” he said. Azad lamented over the slow pace of work on various projects he sanctioned during his tenure.
“Some projects were not completed yet even after so many years which I sanctioned. I had even directed to work in triple shifts,” he said.
Azad said, “When I ordered the triple working shift, we needed labourers from outside, but now our own people are forced to migrate to other cities for work. No one is concerned about it.”
He alleged that the contracts for the sand and other minerals were provided to outsiders and it was the point of concern at a time when the unemployment rate in J&K was soaring. “Where shall our people go now?” he asked.
General secretary R S Chib described Rattan Lal as a greata social activist who served the people of Akhnoor for years and hoped he would prove an asset for the party.
Among others present on the occasion also included provincial president Jugal Kishore Sharma, general secretary Vinod Mishra, zonal president Ch Gharu Ram and chief spokesperson Salman Nizami.