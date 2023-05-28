Secularism, unity must to achieve progressive J&K: Azad

While addressing a rally at Akhnoor, Azad said it was the time for the people of the J&K to rise above the personal beliefs and find a common path to usher the new dawn of peace and prosperity in the Union Territory since it was lagging far behind of many states due to divisive and petty politics by successive regimes.

Former Chief Minister said that he founded DPAP for the same reasons. “It is the promise with the people, if we are elected to power after elections, Akhnoor will be developed with modern facilities including educational and health facilities. I understand the sufferings of people in the Akhnoor area which faced hostilities due to its close proximity with borders, however, the time has come when the city needs a modern look and economic opportunities for people to overcome the sufferings and losses,” he said.