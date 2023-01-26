Security agencies have launched final assault on terror, its ecosystem in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Jan 26: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that security agencies have launched final assault on terrorism and its eco-system to ensure everlasting peace in the Union Territory.

Addressing the Republic Day gathering at Moulana Azad Stadium Jammu, LG Sinha, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the morale of security forces is high in J&K and all efforts to destabilize the peace is being given a befitting reply. “Security agencies are busy in the last assault on the terror, its ecosystem and its supporters to ensure everlasting peace in the UT,” Sinha said.

The LG said that the administration and the Centre has taken a series of steps for the welfare of security agencies operating in J&K. He said that the administration received 8400 applications from Kashmiri Pandits, whose land and property was grabbed forcibly in 1990. “Administration is working to ensure such properties are retrieved and handed over to KPs,” he said.