Security arrangements heightened along Punjab-Kathua areas

Jammu, Aug 20: The security arrangements have been heightened along the border with Punjab in Kathua district after an alert was sounded by the neighbouring state’s police.
“Kathua police have received a communication from Punjab Police regarding their scheduled hunt against the drug peddlers in their areas situated close to Kathua district,” said sources, although the police remained tightlipped over the issue. Following the communication, the Kathua police have alerted naka checking in all the areas situated close to Punjab border and increased its vigil with the deployment of police teams in different locations.