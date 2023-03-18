Security arrangements strengthened in Jammu for Navratri festival

The security forces especially J&K Police have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth and peaceful celebration of the festival.

Accordingly, the police and other security agencies have made adequate deployment in crowded places and religious places.

Similarly, the traffic police have made arrangements for the devotees to visit Kali Mata Mandir (Bagh-e-Bahu) and Kandoli Mata, Nagrota during the celebration of Navratri festival from March 22 to March 29.