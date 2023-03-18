Security arrangements strengthened in Jammu for Navratri festival

Jammu, Mar 18: The security arrangements have been strengthened in Jammu and its adjoining areas and traffic police have also issued guidelines for the diversion of traffic routes ahead of the Navratri festival.
The security forces especially J&K Police have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth and peaceful celebration of the festival.
Accordingly, the police and other security agencies have made adequate deployment in crowded places and religious places.
Similarly, the traffic police have made arrangements for the devotees to visit Kali Mata Mandir (Bagh-e-Bahu) and Kandoli Mata, Nagrota during the celebration of Navratri festival from March 22 to March 29.
The devotees were advised during the period of Navratri that there will be one-way traffic movement towards Bagh-e-Bahu temple to keep the Bahu Fort route free from obstructions.
“No vehicle will be allowed to move towards Bagh-e-Bahu via Bahu Fort road, police station Bagh-e-Bahu crossing will be a diversion point and all vehicles (LMVs/PSVs) going towards Bahu Fort shall be diverted from the police station Bagh-e-Bahu crossing towards Kassim Nagar and from where the vehicles shall further be diverted towards the bye-pass road highway and forest checkpoint and then towards the Kali Mata Mandir,” the order reads.
The traffic police have also warned against wrong parking and advised the devotees to park their vehicles properly in the parking slots at new JDA parking, main paid parking slot in front of Bagh-e-Bahu temple, the ground of Government Higher Secondary School Bagh-e-Bahu, and railway parking slot Bagh-e-Bahu.