Security beefed up across Jammu, other districts ahead of Independence Day

Jammu, Aug 14: Security has been beefed up across Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts in view of the Independence Day celebrations.
Additional deployment of paramilitary personnel has been made and naka checking by Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police is being conducted.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has also intensified its patrolling along the International Border and increased coordination with other security forces, intelligence agencies and J&K Police in Jammu, Samba and Kathua with the help of the border police and village defence committees.
The officials said that the naka checking has been increased across Jammu City where the main ceremony is being organised at MA Stadium to mark the celebration of Independence Day.
“All the roads leading towards the Jammu City are being monitored with the strengthening of the nakas and surprised checking. The police are using drones to ensure flawless security arrangements,” the official added. The official said that the special check points established and patrolling has been started in the Tawi river area while the MA Stadium has been completely secured by the security forces for the peaceful independence day celebrations with multilayer security arrangements involving thousands of JKP personnel, troops from the paramilitary and intelligence agencies.
“The Naka checking on Jammu-Pathankot Highway has been increased in Kathua and Samba districts and the border villages are specially being monitored by the security agencies,” said the officials.
The civil administration and security agencies have already held a series of meetings in their respective districts. Meanwhile, Kathua police also organised a ‘triknga rally’ in the district with the participation of hundreds of police officers and personnel.