Security beefed-up in Jammu

Jammu, June 22: Security has been beefed-up across Jammu with the deployment of additional forces and strengthening of checkpoints ahead of the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Shah is visiting J&K from June 23 to 24.
The security arrangements have been strengthened with the deployment of additional paramilitary personnel along with district and armed Police across Jammu district.
“The Police, paramilitary officials, and intelligence agencies have held a series of meetings to ensure a safe and secure situation in Jammu in view of the VVIP visit to Jammu,” officials in security agencies said.
They said that the checking at checkpoints within Jammu, its peripheral areas, and highways had also been intensified.
“The naka checking has been increased on the road leading towards the Jammu City from border areas,” officials said.
They said that the border police, Village Defence Groups, and other security agencies had been working in coordination.
Meanwhile, the BSF has also increased its monitoring on the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua.
Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally at Bhagwati Nagar upon his arrival to Jammu at 11 am on Friday.
Later, he is also scheduled to visit the recently inaugurated Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Majeen village on the outskirts of Jammu where he would pay obeisance.