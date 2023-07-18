Security forces achieving success against terrorism: BJP

“Killing of two terrorists in a joint operation by the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district and recovery of arms and ammunition from the site, is a big blow to an infiltration attempt along Line of Control (LoC),” said J&K r BJP General Secretary and former Health Minister, DrDevinderManyal.

In a statement, he applauded the valour of the security forces which have been keeping vigil on borders round the clock even putting their lives to risk. He said that in an another operation, security forces recovered two IEDs in the Handwara forests in Kupwara district of Kashmir on the same day, which too is a major success.