Security forces achieving success against terrorism: BJP

Jammu, July 18: BJP today said that security forces are achieving success against terrorism
“Killing of two terrorists in a joint operation by the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district and recovery of arms and ammunition from the site, is a big blow to an infiltration attempt along Line of Control (LoC),” said J&K r BJP General Secretary and former Health Minister, DrDevinderManyal.
In a statement, he applauded the valour of the security forces which have been keeping vigil on borders round the clock even putting their lives to risk. He said that in an another operation, security forces recovered two IEDs in the Handwara forests in Kupwara district of Kashmir on the same day, which too is a major success.
DrDevinderManyal said that eliminating terrorists and recovering of arms and ammunition from different areas is not first case as the security forces have been continuously conducting major successful operations against the terrorism, resulting in killing of commanders and hard core terrorists, thus breaking the backbone of the across the border sponsored activities aimed at disturbing peace here.
DrManyal said that hard strikes on terrorists and busting their hideouts is the result of the zero tolerance towards terrorism under the policy of the NarendraModi government, which is determined to totally root out the menace of terrorism and restore peace and normalcy.
The BJP leader said that the operations launched by the security forces have worked towards defeating the nefarious designs of the neighbouring country and anti national elements and there has been remarkable improvement in normalcy in J&K. GKNs