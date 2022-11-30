Security forces bust hideout in Poonch, recover war-like stores

Poonch, Nov 30: Security forces on Wednesday busted a hideout and recovered a cache of arms in Surankote area of Poonch district.
A police spokesperson said that an operation was launched by Indian Army and police in the upper reaches of village Nabana in Surankote based on intelligence inputs about the presence of arms there.
"During the search, a cache of war-like stores was recovered," the spokesperson said.
The arms and ammunition include two AK Rifles, seven AK Magazines, a pistol with empty magazine, five Chinese grenades and 69 rounds of 7.62 mm.
"The operation is still in progress," the spokesperson said.