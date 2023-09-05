Security forces bust hideout of HM terrorist in J&K's Kishtwar

During the search operation, the police recovered two blankets, some edible items and some personal use items from the hideout, indicating the presence of the terrorist in the hideout. The recovery of these items underscores the importance of this operation in disrupting unlawful activities in the region, the release added.

The entire area has been cordoned and searches are being conducted. SSP Kishtwar said, "Our mission is to ensure the safety and security of our citizens, and today's operation is a resounding success in our ongoing efforts to eradicate terrorism from the region."

Kishtwar Police urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that could aid in maintaining peace and thwarting the designs of anti-social elements. The police department remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.