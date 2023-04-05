Security Forces bust hideout, recover huge cache of ammunition in Ramban

"Acting swiftly on the input, a joint search operation of JK Police and 23 RR Army was launched in the forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched which continued till evening during which security forces busted a suspected militant hideout and Arms & ammunition among other things were recovered from the spot, " the statement said.

The recovered things included 7.62 mm cartridges 256 , 7.62 mm empty cartridges 36, AK-47 magazines fives, 9 mm cartridges 34, 9 mm empty cartridges one, 9 mm empty magazine two, pika ammunition two, pika empty cartridges 16, pika belt one, 52 mm mortar one and detonators four besides other material and things.

Police said that a case under FIR no. 77/2023 u/s 7/25 Arms act and Sec 4 Explosives substances act has been registered at police station Banihal and investigation has been taken up.