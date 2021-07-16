Security forces on alert after suspicious drone activities in Samba, Kathua

Jammu, July 16: Security forces have been kept on alert following the sighting of ‘suspicious drones’ in Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu region last night, officials said on Friday.
A defence source told Greater Kashmir that locals reported to the police and other agencies that suspicious drones were noticed flying over Nandpur in Samba, and Hiranagar in Kathua district.
Although the security forces are already on alert following drone attacks on Jammu’s Technical Airport, the security alert has been upped following last night's development, the defence source said.
A senior police officer confirmed that a drone was noticed over Nandpur area in Samba last night around 8:15 PM after which the army fired eight rounds at it. Nandpur, he said, is 8 to 9 km away from the International Border.
"Later, the drone disappeared. It could be noticed due to blinking white lights, ” the officer added.
The officer further added that the border areas and villages have been alerted and Village Defence Committees have been working in coordination with police and other agencies.
In Kathua district, SSP Kathua, RC Kotwal told Greater Kashmir that there was a light noticed by the locals on the sky, last night suspected to be a drone activity.
A local source said that this suspicious drone activity was noticed close to the Jammu-Pathankot highway in ward number 12 by a local when the suspected drone was flying towards Dyala Chak and then towards Sarkar Plai, Hiranagar. However, police did not confirm it.
A senior official in Jammu police has ruled out possibility of drones flying over two areas of Jammu District.
“I cannot confirm it. We have to verify the information, first,” said the police officer.