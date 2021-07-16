Security forces on alert after suspicious drone activities in Samba, Kathua

Jammu, July 16: Security forces have been kept on alert following the sighting of ‘suspicious drones’ in Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu region last night, officials said on Friday.

A defence source told Greater Kashmir that locals reported to the police and other agencies that suspicious drones were noticed flying over Nandpur in Samba, and Hiranagar in Kathua district.

Although the security forces are already on alert following drone attacks on Jammu’s Technical Airport, the security alert has been upped following last night's development, the defence source said.