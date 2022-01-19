Security forces on high alert along Pathankot-Jammu highway ahead of Republic Day

Border Security Force (BSF) troops have been deployed at Himachal Pradesh-Punjab checkpoint as a beefed-up security measure on the highway, they said.

The security setup along the highway is on high alertness and checkings have been intensified as a measure to foil any design of anti-national elements, they said.

The security grid has been put on high alert and security has been tightened at all vital installations in the twin border district of Kathua and Samba also along the highway, they said.

Long-range patrolling (LRP) and area domination operations are on along border areas of twin districts to keep a close vigil on suspected activities, they said.