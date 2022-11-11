Jammu

Security forces recover ammunition during searches in J&K's Rajouri

Teams of police, army conduct searches
Security forces during a search operation in Rajouri.[Representational Picture]File/ANI
Sumit Bhargav

Rajouri, Nov 11: Security forces have recovered some ammunition during a search operation in ​the ​upper reaches of Rajouri district, official sources said on Friday.

They said that the operation was launched in various villages of the district including Targain and Samote under the jurisdiction of Budhal police station. 

During the searches, a hideous was busted and ammunition was recovered from there, said an official.

"The operation is going on and teams of police and army are conducting the searches in the area," he said. 

