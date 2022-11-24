Security forces search Nar forests in Poonch, suspend traffic up-to Jharanwali Gali

Poonch, Nov 24: Security forces on Thursday launched a massive search operation in Nar forest area of Mendhar in Poonch district, officials said.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that a combing operation was launched by army several days ago on apprehension of presence of terrorists in the dense forest area
"The army at around 1230 hours today fired some 15 rounds of speculative gunshots in Bhatadurian forests, however the act didn't get any response," they said.
"As a precautionary measure, the vehicular traffic on the highway between Bhimber Gali and Jaranwali Gali has been suspended till further orders", they said.
A police official confirmed the ongoing search operation and suspension of vehicular traffic thereof.