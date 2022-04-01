Security grid tightened at Jammu City’s religious places, Katra

To ensure a peaceful Navaratri festival, the police with the coordination of paramilitary and Army have chalked out a well planned strategy by upgrading the security arrangements.

As per the police officers, the local police with the help of paramilitary have laid additional nakkas and checking has been intensified in and around the Jammu City roads approaching towards the religious places. “The checking on the entry and exit points of Jammu City has also been increased and surprise nakas being laid by the SOG personnel,” they said.