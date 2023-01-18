Security heightened in Jammu region on eve of Bharat Jodo Yatra

On January 17, the intelligence, and security agencies including J&K Police, CRPF, Punjab Police and Traffic police held a threadbare discussion with regard to the security arrangements to ensure security and diversion of traffic in the wake of Bharat Jodo Yatra which will pass through three districts of Jammu i.e., Kathua, Samba and Jammu. From Jammu, the yatra will pass through Udhampur then it will enter Kashmir from Ramban district.

Accordingly, an alert was also sounded along the Jammu-Pathankot Highway and the border areas along the International Border in view of the scheduled yatra and Republic Day celebrations.