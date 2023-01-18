Security heightened in Jammu region on eve of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Jammu, Jan 18: Security arrangements have been heightened in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts in view of the scheduled Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi which will enter J&K at Lakhanpur tomorrow evening.
On January 17, the intelligence, and security agencies including J&K Police, CRPF, Punjab Police and Traffic police held a threadbare discussion with regard to the security arrangements to ensure security and diversion of traffic in the wake of Bharat Jodo Yatra which will pass through three districts of Jammu i.e., Kathua, Samba and Jammu. From Jammu, the yatra will pass through Udhampur then it will enter Kashmir from Ramban district.
Accordingly, an alert was also sounded along the Jammu-Pathankot Highway and the border areas along the International Border in view of the scheduled yatra and Republic Day celebrations.
The additional deployment of J&K Police and paramilitary personnel has been made all along the scheduled route of the yatra from Lakhanpur and nakas have also been strengthened.
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public rally at Lakhanpur where people from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and J&K are expected to participate besides politicians from different political parties of Congress , NC, PDP, Dogra SwabhimanSangathan Party led by Choudhary Lal Singh, J&K Kissan Mazdoor Sangathan, prominent social activist I.D. Khajuria and others.
Besides, the police in Jammu City and other areas have also increased checking of vehicles on all the nakas and the roads leading towards the Jammu City.
In the meantime, the MA Stadium where the Republic Day ceremony will be held has been completely taken over by the security agencies.