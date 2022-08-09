Security review meeting held

Kathua, Aug 9: To review the general security situation in the district ahead of forthcoming 75th Independence Day celebrations, SSP Kathua RC Kotwal on Tuesday reviewed inter-state coordination security during a meeting .
In this regard, the SSP Kathua chaired an inter-state coordination and security review meeting at conference hall District Police Line (DPL) Kathua with SSP Pathankot (Punjab Police), SDPO Dalhousie (Himachal Pradesh), officers of CAPF and supervisory officers including SDPO's, SHOs, Incharge Police Posts of the district.
During the meeting, all the participants have been advised to strengthen the interstate border security grid, Jammu-Pathankot Highway, and Border security grid for peaceful conduct of forthcoming national events.
In this meeting, the counterparts were also advised to have coordination at SDPO/SHO level, share information about interstate drug peddlers, bovine smugglers, history sheeters, notorious elements and enhance patrolling on inter-state borders. They were also asked to layout joint nakas and conduct checking of vehicles originating from border and national highway to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements/anti-social elements.