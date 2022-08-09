Security review meeting held

In this regard, the SSP Kathua chaired an inter-state coordination and security review meeting at conference hall District Police Line (DPL) Kathua with SSP Pathankot (Punjab Police), SDPO Dalhousie (Himachal Pradesh), officers of CAPF and supervisory officers including SDPO's, SHOs, Incharge Police Posts of the district.

During the meeting, all the participants have been advised to strengthen the interstate border security grid, Jammu-Pathankot Highway, and Border security grid for peaceful conduct of forthcoming national events.