Security reviewed ahead of Budha Amarnath Yatra in Jammu

Jammu, July 21: Additional Director General of Police Jammu (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh today convened a meeting to discuss the various security-related issues in connection with Budha Amarnath Yatra.
The meeting was held in a virtual mode with the DIGs, SSPs, ASPs, SDPOs, Traffic Police, and the security wing. At the outset of the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, SSP Jammu and SSP Security regarding proposed “police/security arrangements to be made by them at base camps Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, en route of the yatra, halting points, lodgment centers and Budha AmarNath Ji Temple Mandi District Poonch etc.”
In view of the present security scenario in the twin border districts of Jammu Zone threadbare discussions were held on various security issues.
Singh also advised the participants to ensure that proper coordination be maintained among all the intelligence agencies, Army, PMF, Traffic, and Security wing in their respective districts, area of responsibility including ROP for smooth and incident-free Budha Amarnath Yatra.
The officers who attended the meeting included DIG UR Range, Udhampur, Suleman Choudhary, DIG JSK Range, Jammu, Shakti Pathak, IPS, DIG RP Range, Rajouri, Dr. M. Haseeb Mughal, SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli, SSP Rajouri, Amritpal Singh, SSP Security, Jammu, Shamsheer Choudhary, SSP Poonch, Vinay Kumar Sharma, SSP Reasi, Amit Gupta, SSP Traffic Rural, Jammu, Vinay Kumar, and SSP Traffic City Jammu Faisal Qureshi.