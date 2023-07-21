Security reviewed ahead of Budha Amarnath Yatra in Jammu

The meeting was held in a virtual mode with the DIGs, SSPs, ASPs, SDPOs, Traffic Police, and the security wing. At the outset of the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, SSP Jammu and SSP Security regarding proposed “police/security arrangements to be made by them at base camps Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, en route of the yatra, halting points, lodgment centers and Budha AmarNath Ji Temple Mandi District Poonch etc.”

In view of the present security scenario in the twin border districts of Jammu Zone threadbare discussions were held on various security issues.