Security reviewed in anticipation of heavy summer rush at Vaishno Devi shrine

The official stressed action on diverse fronts for hassle-free pilgrimage during the coming days including issuance and verification of RFID cards, effective crowd management, augmentation of holding areas on the track and in Katra town, working out plans for decongestion of the entire track, particularly the Bhawan area, separation of entry, exit routes at Bhawan and all-time surveillance through dedicated CCTV network of over 700 cameras.

He further exhorted that all agencies deployed at all entry points should remain more vigilant so that no yatri enters the track without frisking and registration for pilgrimage. He further stressed on the security agencies and other stakeholders to undertake verification and census of pony porters besides keeping track of any suspicious element on the track.