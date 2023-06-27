Security tightened ahead of Amarnath Yatra in Jammu

Accordingly, the SSP also explained to the participants the directions received from the higher ups regarding Amarnath Yatra and the manpower available.

Meanwhile, the plan for proposed deployment for smooth conduct of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha and famous annual seven days Swankha mela was also discussed in detail.

The officers were directed to ensure alertness, work with exemplary synergy and to share the intelligence inputs with sensitivity to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements (ANEs) and their mentors across the International Border.