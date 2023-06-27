Security tightened ahead of Amarnath Yatra in Jammu

Jammu, June 27: Security grid has been tightened on Jammu-Pathankot, Jammu-Srinagar highway and border areas of Jammu plains ahead of scheduled annual Amarnath Yatra.
SSP Samba, Benam Tosh also reviewed the security with other security agencies, intelligence agencies, and paramilitary forces.
During the meeting, the SSP Samba and other participants shared inputs, suggestions, experiences and problems, relating to the conduct of Amarnath yatra.
Accordingly, the SSP also explained to the participants the directions received from the higher ups regarding Amarnath Yatra and the manpower available.
Meanwhile, the plan for proposed deployment for smooth conduct of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha and famous annual seven days Swankha mela was also discussed in detail.
The officers were directed to ensure alertness, work with exemplary synergy and to share the intelligence inputs with sensitivity to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements (ANEs) and their mentors across the International Border.
The SSP Samba stressed the need for round the clock alertness of national highway nakas, strengthening of border nakas, laying of joint nakas with Army, CAPF and deployment of QRTs at strategic locations on 24x7 basis.
SSP Samba directed to intensify patrolling/surveillance on all the probable infiltration routes and adequate deployment on all the suspected drone dropping points on 24x7 basis besides laying of random night nakas/ambushes at identified vulnerable locations.
“All the SHOs and supervisory officers to conduct the verification of all hotels, restaurants, other lodgements, immigrating, emigrating persons, tenants and outsider labourers working near IB on priority,” the SSP said.
The security force officers were directed to remain extra vigilant and alert during Amarnath Yatra and maintain a close coordination to defeat the evil designs of the anti-national elements and anti-social elements.
Similarly, the checking of vehicles on Mansar road, Dayala Chak, of tourists and other vehicles has been intensified.
Similar alertness is being observed in Kathua’s Lakhanpur and Jammu district jointly by the J&K Police, Army, and paramilitary force.