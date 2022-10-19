Secy I&C, Director FCS&CA Kashmir among 25 JKAS officers retiring in 2023

Irshad Ahmad Rather Programme officer ICDS Project, Budgam; Devinder Paul Deputy Commissioner Commercial Taxes, state Taxes (Stamps), Jammu; Bashir Ahmad Bhat Joint secretary in the J&K Sports Council, Srinagar; Zamir Ahmed Rishu Programme Officer, ICDS Project Udhampur; Masood Ahmad Akhoon Deputy Director Rural Sanitation, Kashmir; Archana Raina Deputy Secretary Social Welfare Department; Masooda Akhter Deputy Director, ICDS, Social Welfare, Kashmir and Abhay Ram Gupta Deputy District Election Officer, Kathua will also retire in 2023.

Besides, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani Deputy Director of District Employment and Counselling Centre, Budgam; Iftikar Rasool Hamdani Deputy Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission; Mohd Yaqoob Dar Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Anantnag; Anjali Fotadar Deputy Secretary Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction; Divakar Khajuria Deputy District Election Officer, Samba; Meharaj-ud-Din Wani Deputy District Election Officer, Kupwara and Amresh Kotwal Deputy District Election Officer, Doda are among JKAS officers attaining superannuation in 2023.