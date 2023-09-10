SED lecturers assigned additional duty to teach students of class 9, 10

Jammu, Sep 10: J&K School Education Department (SED) has directed its lecturers to involve “themselves in teaching at ninth and tenth level besides at the plus 2 level.”
As per a circular issued by the SED, the directive aims at improving the academic standard in the department by utilising the professional talent of able lecturers to hone and prepare the talented students for the national level competitive exams.
With the instruction to the Heads of institutions and lecturers to follow these directives in letter and spirit, the department has warned that the “non-compliance will be viewed seriously.”
“In order to improve the academic standard in School Education Department and chisel the talented students of Jammu & Kashmir by way of tapping the professional talent of the able lecturers available in the School Education Department, it is impressed upon Lecturers of School Education Department to exuberantly involve themselves in teaching at 9h and 10 level besides at the +2 level,” SED circular read.
“This way the students shall be exposed to qualified and experienced staff for competing at the national level in various competitive exams. The Head of institutions and lecturers shall comply with these instructions in letter and spirit and report in this regard shall be submitted by concerned Chief Education Officers on monthly basis,” the circular further mentioned.