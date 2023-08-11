SED organises mega event under ‘Meri Maati

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion while as the event was attended by Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Deep Raj; Director School Education Jammu, Ashok Kumar Sharma; Director Finance, SED Iftikhar Hussain; CEO Jammu, State Coordinators, Principals, locals, public representatives, teachers and students of various institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Alok Kumar said that being patriotic towards the nation is everyone’s responsibility, for we as a society and as a group. He added that there is no nation without people and vice-versa and ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign is to honour the country’s martyred brave hearts, who put their life at stake for the safety and security of general masses.