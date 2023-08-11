SED organises mega event under ‘Meri Maati

Jammu, Aug 11: As part of the of series of events under Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign, Samagra Shiksha, J&K under the ambit of School Education department (SED) organised a mega event to honour the valour and sacrifices of the fallen soldiers at Government Higher Secondary School Sunjwan, here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion while as the event was attended by Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Deep Raj; Director School Education Jammu, Ashok Kumar Sharma; Director Finance, SED Iftikhar Hussain; CEO Jammu, State Coordinators, Principals, locals, public representatives, teachers and students of various institutions.
Speaking on the occasion, Alok Kumar said that being patriotic towards the nation is everyone’s responsibility, for we as a society and as a group. He added that there is no nation without people and vice-versa and ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign is to honour the country’s martyred brave hearts, who put their life at stake for the safety and security of general masses.
He remarked that this campaign is envisaged from 9th August 2023 as a culminating event of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and it is a tribute to the Veers and Veeranganas who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country.
The Principal Secretary said that ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ also envisions a unified celebration of India’s soil and valour, commemorating the nation’s journey of freedom and progress. He highlighted that by connecting with the land and honouring our heroes, this program will instill a sense of national pride and inspire future generations to protect India’s cherished heritage.
Alok Kumar reiterated that the School Education Department is the largest department and the message of the PM should reach to every nook and corner of the UT through students and teachers. He also informed that, under this campaign, activities and ceremonies are being conducted with the involvement of locals at Panchayat, Village, Block as well as Municipal level.
The Principal Secretary also said that in the memory of these luminaries, special inscriptions will also be installed in various schools besides many schools have been renamed to honour the martyrs. He added that ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ shall also be organised across the UT and as part of ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’, soil in 7,500 kalshs will be carried from different parts of the country to Kartayavya Path in Delhi.
Alok Kumar further said that youth form a major part of our nation and being patriotic towards it is their major responsibility. He informed that around 188000 students shall be taken to heritage sites for better exposure and 1880 Students shall be sent outside J&K on exposure visit. He further said that excursion trips shall also be organised for more than 1.5 lakh students to make students aware about our rich heritage and instil moral values in them.