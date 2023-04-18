Seerat Naaz, the viral girl from J&K's Kathua, aspires to be an IAS officer

In the viral video, the girl sought to direct Prime Minister Modi's attention to the poor infrastructure at the school, adding that the students are made to sit on an unclean floor and have to relieve themselves in the open as the toilets have been lying in a state of disrepair.

She urged PM Modi to take note of her concerns and build her and her fellow colleagues a new school where they would have proper benches to sit on. The school lies 180 kms from the Kathua district headquarters.

The girl, yet again talking to media, shed light on the pitiable state of her school. She said that apart from lacking in basic infrastructure and amenities, the school also doesn't have a playground.

"Our school is in a bad state and we have to deal with a plethora of problems. So, I took it upon myself to flag our concerns to Modi-ji as he listens to the 'Mann Ki Baat' of one and all. I urged him to listen to our 'Mann ki Baat' as well and get us a school equipped with all necessary amenities," Seerat said.

Seerat's mother, Bhavna Naaz, said that the school has little apart from a decrepit building.

"I have two daughters. My husband works as a labourer in Himachal Pradesh. This area only has a solitary school and children from far-off hilly areas come here, covering several miles on foot, in the quest of receiving an education. Compared to most urban schools, this one has nothing but a building, which, too, is in a sorry state. It doesn't have benches for students to sit on."