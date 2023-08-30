Seminar on scientific bee keeping concludes

CAO Reasi, Harbans Singh, while addressing the participants, said that purpose of the programme was to create awareness regarding commercial production of Honey and its bi-products by adopting the scientific techniques of Bee Keeping. He further said that Reasi district possesses huge potential for development of Bee Keeping as additional source of income for the farming community due to presence of diverse bee flora.

He also urged the youth to come forward and adopt latest technological interventions in the field of agriculture in order to transform the farming as income generating venture.