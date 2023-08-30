Seminar on scientific bee keeping concludes

Reasi, Aug 29: Two day seminar cum workshop under National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) concluded today with the distribution of certificates among the participants here at auditorium D C office complex, Reasi.
CAO Reasi, Harbans Singh, while addressing the participants, said that purpose of the programme was to create awareness regarding commercial production of Honey and its bi-products by adopting the scientific techniques of Bee Keeping. He further said that Reasi district possesses huge potential for development of Bee Keeping as additional source of income for the farming community due to presence of diverse bee flora.
He also urged the youth to come forward and adopt latest technological interventions in the field of agriculture in order to transform the farming as income generating venture.
Detailed information on subsidy structure for the promotion of Bee Keeping was also shared with the farmers. Professor Devinder Sharma, Entomologist SKUAST J, spoke in length regarding technology involved in scientific raring of honey Bees.
CHO Reasi, Brij Vallab Gupta deliberated upon role of honey bee in enhancing fruit production.
Bank officials highlighted the role of banks in promoting the employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.