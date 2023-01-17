Seminar on use of technology in warfare held at Northern Command

Udhampur, Jan 17: A two-day Northern Command Techno Commanders Seminar – 2023 culminated at Military Station Nagrota, Jammu.
The event was inaugurated by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command as “21st century is an era of unprecedented change in global economic, politico-diplomatic, military doctrines with rapid induction of new technology changing the nature of threats to Nation and Armed Forces,” according to the PRO Defence Jammu.
Indian Army has embarked itself on a path of Capability Development and Force modernisation by leveraging new technologies and encouraging innovations through indigenisation and Atmanirbharta.
“A two day seminar on January 16 and 17 was planned in conjunction with academia and think tanks to brainstorm the issue and prepare Commander for future conflicts. On day 1 of the seminar, selected essays were presented by the officers and Day 2 witnessed the views presented on the subject matter by experts including distinguished veterans and the senior leadership of the Armed Forces,” the PRO defence said.
He said that the Northern Command of the Indian Army faces the unique challenge of dealing with two adversaries on the borders coupled with the threat of state sponsored actors attempting to destabilise the internal security situation.
“Thus, there is an ever-increasing need to incorporate technology to ensure efficient use of the human resource in dealing with adversaries. Therefore, the seminar worked towards further honing the skills of Commanders to exploit technology for future battlefields which will be technology intensive as well as enable them to lead their men separated in time and space with equal ease and dexterity,” he added.
“The current and future conflicts will not only be restricted to the military but will be fought as a whole of Nation approach where technology will be extensively utilized in the information (Cognitive, Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities) and physical domains,” he added.
He further said that the exponential outcome of technology integration has led to new war fighting methodology against the enemy.
During the seminar subject matter experts to include distinguished veterans and the senior leadership of armed forces presented their critical inputs and invaluable assessments. Few eminent speakers were Lt Gen YK Joshi (retired), Lt Gen AK Singh, (retired), Lt Gen AB Shivane, Lt Gen P R Shankar (retired), Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, (retired), Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal, (retired) apart from serving officers.
The PRO said that the seminar will enable the Northern Army to incorporate the technical needs of the Commanders and ascertain the latest developments in the technical domain of the battle field.
He further said that, “The same will facilitate the seamless incorporation of advanced technologies in Military Domain to effectively increase the potency of the Indian Army while improving efficiency. Emergency technology will continue to revolutionize the battlefield with respect to lethality of long-range precision weapon systems, autonomous systems infused with AI Robotic and UAS connectivity with robust C412 and SR and Real time uninterrupted communication, sustenance and survivability.”
“The changing character of warfare with induction of technologies couples with operational imperatives and challenges of Northern Command to simultaneously deal with adversaries of Northern and Western front dictates the need for Techno Commanders at Strategic, Operational and Tactical level to be able to optimally adapt technology into military application to fight the future war,” he said.