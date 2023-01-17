Seminar on use of technology in warfare held at Northern Command

The event was inaugurated by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command as “21st century is an era of unprecedented change in global economic, politico-diplomatic, military doctrines with rapid induction of new technology changing the nature of threats to Nation and Armed Forces,” according to the PRO Defence Jammu.

Indian Army has embarked itself on a path of Capability Development and Force modernisation by leveraging new technologies and encouraging innovations through indigenisation and Atmanirbharta.