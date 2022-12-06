Sen posted as Principal Magistrate JJB Jammu

“In partial modification to High Court Order No. 1563 of 2022/RG dated November 21, 2022 and in the interest of administration, the Chief Justice has been pleased to order that Sandeep Singh Sen, Civil Judge (Junior Division)/Munsiff, (under transfer) posted as Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Chandusa with additional charge of Munsiff, Boniyar, is transferred and posted as Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Jammu against the available post,” read an order issued by the Registrar General at Jammu Sanjeev Gupta .