Sen posted as Principal Magistrate JJB Jammu

Jammu, Dec 6: The Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday posted Civil Judge Sandeep Singh Sen as Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) Jammu.
The Chief Justice also assigned additional charge of MunsiffBoniyar and Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Court, Chandusa to Munsiff Baramulla and MunsiffTangmarg respectively.
“In partial modification to High Court Order No. 1563 of 2022/RG dated November 21, 2022 and in the interest of administration, the Chief Justice has been pleased to order that Sandeep Singh Sen, Civil Judge (Junior Division)/Munsiff, (under transfer) posted as Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Chandusa with additional charge of Munsiff, Boniyar, is transferred and posted as Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Jammu against the available post,” read an order issued by the Registrar General at Jammu Sanjeev Gupta .
As per order, Zahoor Ahmad Ganaie, Munsiff Baramulla will hold the additional charge of the Court of Munsiff, Boniyar till further orders while Towfeel Ahmad Mir, MunsiffTangmarg will hold the additional charge of Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Court, Chandusa till further orders.