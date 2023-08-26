Senior lecturer suspended for violation of rules

Jammu, Aug 25: Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Alok Kumar Friday ordered the suspension of a senior lecturer of Government HSS Jawahar Nagar Srinagar for violation of J&K CSR; Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 and Leave Rules.
He will remain attached to the office of Director School Education, Jammu, during his period of suspension.
Meanwhile Joint Director, School Education Jammu Subah Mehta has been appointed as inquiry officer to “conduct an in-depth inquiry in the conduct of the delinquent officer.”
“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, senior lecturer, Political Science, presently posted at Government Higher Secondary School Jawahar Nagar Srinagar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for violation of provisions of J&K CSR, Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, J&K Leave Rules.
During the period of suspension, the delinquent officer shall remain attached in the office of Director School Education, Jammu,” read an order issued by SED Principal Secretary.