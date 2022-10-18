Senseless killing of innocents in valley unacceptable: BJP

In a statement issued to the media, the BJP leader said that killing of innocents in the valley in such a ghastly manner was unacceptable. He said, “The time has come when the government should go all out against the terrorists and their supporters to make sure that no one can target any innocent in the Valley.”

He said that the purpose behind these killings was to derail the ongoing peace process which had succeeded to a large extent and opened new vistas of opportunities for the people to live a prosperous and peaceful life. “Such gruesome acts are meant to create a scare among prospective investors in the Valley, who are vital to give a boost to its economy, generate employment and build modern infrastructure for its holistic development,” he added.