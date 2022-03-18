Separate Directorate of J&K Women & Child Development

Jammu, Mar 18: The government has delegated the powers, including those related to policy and plan formulation; monitoring, budget preparation and legal matters, to the Director General, Women & Child Development, J&K with immediate effect.
The Director General (DG) will also have a Supervisory role besides having the powers of coordination and liaison; reforms and recommendations.
These powers have been delegated to the officer in supersession to the Government Order No 146-SW of 2019 dated June 13, 2019 read with Government Order No 65-JK (SWD) of 2020 dated March 12, 2020 as a part.
As per an order issued by the Social Welfare Department Secretary Sheetal Nanda related to the creation of separate Directorate of Women and Child Development, the officer will supervise the overall working of Mission Directorate of Integrated Child Development Schemes (ICDSs) and Mission Directorate of Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPSs) in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
The scope of powers related to ‘Legal matters’ will encompass study of various laws pertaining to Women & Child Development applicable to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
The officer will suggest various measures or actions to be taken for implementation of these laws and take reviews of the various court cases pertaining to ICDS and ICPS in various fora and will monitor the replies or objections on behalf of the Directorate or governments are timely filled by the concerned. DG will also pursue the matter with concerned government advocates for easy disposal of the court cases.
Under powers related to ‘Reform and recommendations’, the officer will suggest mid course action or corrections if any, required in implementation of policy and programmes relating to women and children to the Administrative Department if any.
The officer will identify reform areas and prepare and implement reform actions aimed at addressing the root causes of low achievements under different indicators of three global Indices, namely Global Gender Gap Index (GGGI), Gender Inequality Index (GII), and Global Hunger Index (GHI) under the Global Indices for Reforms and Growths (GIRG) initiative of Government of India.
On account of ‘Monitoring and Reporting’ powers, the officer will submit an annual report regarding Women & Child Development activities and schemes to the Administrative Department by 2nd week of April every year. The Director General will be responsible for monitoring all the schemes implemented in the ICDS, ICPS and SRCW and suggest time lines for implementations or completion of the various schemes to the government as per key performance indices and deliverables set in advance.
The officer will review the functioning of Bal Ashrams, Nari Niketans, CWCs, One Stop Centres, Mahila Shakti Kendras and suggest measures for their improvement and also bring to the notice of the Administrative department any serious lapse in meeting of targets or procedures and recommend corrective actions.
As part of his powers related to “Budget preparation”, the Director General will recommend budget estimates, plan or non-plan to the Administrative Department in respect of both ICDS and ICPS. The officer will recommend sanctioning of new Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) or abolishing of AWCs in UT of Jammu and Kashmir strictly as per the survey being undertaken for rationalization of AWCs and as per guidelines of Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of lndia. Besides, she or he will ensure all AAPs, UCS and proposals for release of funds is submitted to the Government of lndia well in time and will liaise with the Administrative Department and Finance department for timely release of funds for implementation of the Women & Child Development schemes.
She or he will set monthly quarterly half yearly and yearly targets for ICDS, ICPS and State Resource Centre for Women (SRCW) in terms of deliverables and ensure that they are met. The officer will take monthly review meetings of both the Mission Directorates for monitoring the progress of Women & Child Development.
While supervising the working of Mission directorates, the Director General will receive, evaluate the MPRs, QTRS from the Mission Director, ICDS and Mission Director, ICPS and SRCW and submit these returns along with her or his recommendations by 5th of every month or 5th of next month of the quarter reported upon as the case may be.
With regard to powers related to ‘Policy and Plan Formulation’ the Director General will hold meetings for plan conceptualization and formulation thereof well in time. The officer will vet the plans of ICDS, SRCW, ICPS and submit them to the Administrative Department. She or he will evolve policies, strategies, mobilizing resources, bring convergence of common programmes and submit a roadmap to the Department in this regard. The officer will ensure efficient and effective implementation of schemes and programmes relating to women & children in UT of J&K.
The Director General has also been delegated ‘Coordination and Liaison’ powers where under she or he will liaise with the Ministry of Women Child Development, Government of India on behalf of the Social Welfare Department and ensure all correspondence are timely and adequately replied to.
Coordinating with other departments of UT of Jammu and Kashmir for effective implementation of schemes pertaining to development of Women and Children and having liaison with the National Commission for Women and Jammu and Kashmir Commission for women will be part of his powers.