Separate Directorate of J&K Women & Child Development

The officer will review the functioning of Bal Ashrams, Nari Niketans, CWCs, One Stop Centres, Mahila Shakti Kendras and suggest measures for their improvement and also bring to the notice of the Administrative department any serious lapse in meeting of targets or procedures and recommend corrective actions.

As part of his powers related to “Budget preparation”, the Director General will recommend budget estimates, plan or non-plan to the Administrative Department in respect of both ICDS and ICPS. The officer will recommend sanctioning of new Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) or abolishing of AWCs in UT of Jammu and Kashmir strictly as per the survey being undertaken for rationalization of AWCs and as per guidelines of Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of lndia. Besides, she or he will ensure all AAPs, UCS and proposals for release of funds is submitted to the Government of lndia well in time and will liaise with the Administrative Department and Finance department for timely release of funds for implementation of the Women & Child Development schemes.