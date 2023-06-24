Services of 12 Jr Scale JKAS officers placed at disposal of SWD

Jammu, June 24: The government Saturday recalled twelve Junior Scale officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) from the Rural Development Department (RDD).
Their services have been placed at the disposal of the Social Welfare Department (SWD) for their postings as DSWOs or CDPOs.
These officers included Sumit Suri, BDO, Khour; Afshan Hamal Technical Officer, PMAY, Rural Development Department; Sobia Fatima, Field Officer, Rural Sanitation, Srinagar; Varun Kumar Choudhary BDO, Ramban; Azhar Amin BDO, Bijbehara; Sajad Ahmad Bhat, awaiting orders of posting in the Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir, under orders of transfer as BDO Pakherpora, Budgam; Talat Mahmood Wani BDO, Anantnag; Aamir Bashir Runyal BDO (Hqr), Jammu; Ibrar Hussain BDO, Aloosa; Muzzaffar Ahmad Malik BDO, Larnoo; Sheetal BDO, Nud and Shivani Gotra BDO, Purmandal.