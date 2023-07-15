Services of 2 JKAS officers placed at disposal of JKSC

Jammu, July 15: The government Saturday placed the services of two Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers at the disposal of J&K Sports Council (JKSC) for further posting.

“In the interest of administration, the services of these Time Scale officers of JKAS are hereby placed at the disposal of J&K Sports Council (JKSC), for further posting, with immediate effect,” read GAD order.

These JKAS officers included Mohd Hanief and Muzaffer Hussain Wani, both awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department (GAD).