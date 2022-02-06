Seven JKAS officers transferred

According to an order issued by the GAD in this regard, Khalid Majeed, Special Secretary to the Government, Home Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Rakesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.

Dil Mir, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramsoo, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Ramsoo, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Bhaderwah, till further orders.