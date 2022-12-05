Seventeen injured after bus carrying wedding guests turns turtle in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri, Dec 5: Seventeen guests on board a bus carrying wedding guests were injured in a road accident in Tarkundi near Line of Control in Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.
As per police, the accident took place on Monday morning when the bus was plying on Tarkundi LoC road and it turned turtle.
The officials said that seventeen people were injured in the accident with four of the injured are having serious injuries.
Soon after the accident, teams of army from Rashtriya Rifles camp under the aegis of Romeo Force launched a rescue operation.
All the injured were rescued who have been rushed to the hospital, the officials said.