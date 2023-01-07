Several civic works inaugurated in Udhampur

Udhampur, Jan 7: District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Krittika Jyotsna, today visited ward number- 06 and inaugurated a newly constructed lane and Drain, besides repair and tile works of four other lanes, in presence of Councillor of the Ward Vikram Singh Slathia and EO, MC Dalip Abrol.
The DDC interacted with the locals and listened to their developmental demands. The DDC informed the locals that the government has launched several development works to improve the overall condition of lanes and drains in the vicinity of Udhampur town. The DDC urged the residents to avoid single-use plastics, polythene in their routine work and asked them not to throw garbage or filth in the lanes and drains.
The DDC congratulated the residents of the area for fulfilment of their long pending demand as with the construction of this lane and drain the people will get respite from the problems being faced by them, particularly in the rainy season. The DDC stressed upon locals to avail benefits under various flagship welfare schemes and programmes launched by the UT and central governments.