‘Several prominent citizens, youth join DAP in Jammu’

Azad further said that to strengthen the secular values in Jammu, its youth share the major responsibility. “Jammu is a city with rich socio-cultural values. It accepts and welcome people from all communities, religion and cultures due to which its economy is growing. Our youth have a responsibility to strengthen this spirit and our party workers will lead from the front,” he said. He told the delegations whenever the elections in Jammu Kashmir are held, our workers will have to lead from the front for a change and ensure DAP is winning with thumping majority to form the government to protect the jobs and land rights for locals. He said no fight can be fought and won if it is not led by youth. “Our youth have a major role in social and economic transformation and India’s future is relying on its youth unlike other countries,” he said.