Several rounded up in robbery case

Jammu, Dec 11: Police have detained several suspected persons for their alleged links regarding the sensational bright day robbery in the residence of a prominent businessman in Gandhi Nagar.
Sources told Greater Kashmir that the special investigation teams have rounded up several suspected persons including notorious criminals even some in the jails to unfold the facts behind the robbery. Although nothing concrete has been disclosed by the police officially, sources said that the police investigation is at the conclusion stage and soon the police would come up with the details though the officers involved in the investigation were tight lipped.
“The hardcore criminals are being questioned by the special investigation teams and senior officers of J&K Police. Role of different criminal gangs cannot be ruled out or criminals from outside J&K,” said the sources. However, the police have not confirmed the arrest of any one in the case.
It may be recalled here that the over 10 masked robbers with country made pistols had forced their entry into the residence of a prominent businessman in posh area in Gandhi Nagar and they decamped with approximately over 12 to 15 lakhs even as the actual amount was yet to be disclosed that has been stolen. The robbers had kept the family members in a hostage like situation for hours till the afternoon from early morning and safely escaped from the place.