Several rounded up in robbery case

Sources told Greater Kashmir that the special investigation teams have rounded up several suspected persons including notorious criminals even some in the jails to unfold the facts behind the robbery. Although nothing concrete has been disclosed by the police officially, sources said that the police investigation is at the conclusion stage and soon the police would come up with the details though the officers involved in the investigation were tight lipped.

“The hardcore criminals are being questioned by the special investigation teams and senior officers of J&K Police. Role of different criminal gangs cannot be ruled out or criminals from outside J&K,” said the sources. However, the police have not confirmed the arrest of any one in the case.