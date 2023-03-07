One dead, six injured after landslide buries vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban

“Huge slide at Seri. Rescue operation underway. 7 injured so far. More might be trapped. Being shifted to District Hospital. NH closed for traffic,” said SSP Traffic NH, Mohita Sharma on Twitter.

She said that one among the injured succumbed.

Our correspondent in Ramban M M Parvaiz said that a car was buried under the debris while another rolled down a gorge after the landslide. He said an excavator of a construction company was also trapped in the debris.

He said a rescue operation is underway amid stones rolling downhill at Seri.