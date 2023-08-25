Sexual harassment | Internal Complaint Committee to enquire into complaints: GAD

Jammu, Aug 25: General Administration Department Friday ordered that Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) would enquire and dispose of complaints of sexual harassment against women employees of the Civil Secretariat.
The committee was constituted for female members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) and Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I & II under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
“Complaints of sexual harassment against women employees of the Civil Secretariat shall be enquired and disposed of by the Internal Committee constituted vide Government Order No 1529-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated December 13, 2022, for female members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) and Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I & II,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.