Sexual harassment | Internal Complaint Committee to enquire into complaints: GAD

“Complaints of sexual harassment against women employees of the Civil Secretariat shall be enquired and disposed of by the Internal Committee constituted vide Government Order No 1529-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated December 13, 2022, for female members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) and Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I & II,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.