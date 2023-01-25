Sgr-Jmu highway closed due to shooting stones in Ramban

Srinagar, Jan 25: Srinagar- Jammu national highway was closed for traffic after shooting stones blocked road at Panthyal in Ramban, officials said.
SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, in a series of tweets, informed of the shooting stones flying down over the highway near Bisleri Nallah in Pathyal.
"NH 44 UPDATE: Heavy shooting stone activity at Panthyal. NH closed till further clearance, " Sharma, who is also SSP Traffic highway, said.
In an earlier tweet she said: "Due to intermittent shooting stones at Panthyal and slide at Mehar,NH closed for traffic.Will resume after clearance. Travel with caution".
Jammu and Kashmir has been recording intermittent rains and snowfall since Tuesday including in Jammu division.