Sgr-Jmu highway opens for traffic after clearance of stones in Banihal

Shooting stones had forced closure of the highway in the morning
Srinagar, April 10: The traffic movement was allowed on Srinagar Jammu highway following the restoration of the road by the authorities. 

SSP traffic national highway Mohita Sharma said that the highway has been opened. 

"NH through for traffic after clearance at chamalwas, Banihal," she said in a tweet. 

Earlier, the traffic was suspended the highway after shooting stones blocked road in Banihal. The traffic on the highway was suspended from both sides after shooting stones hit the road near Chamalwas area of Banihal.

