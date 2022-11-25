Sham Choudhary, Priya Sethi listen to public grievances

Jammu, Nov 25: J&K BJP vice-president and former Minister, Sham Choudhary and former Minister, Priya Sethi, listened to public grievances and took up same with concerned officials for early solutions at BJP Headquarter, here, today. According to a press note, many individuals and deputations visited the BJP office to meet the party leaders and narrate their woes and problems. The issues presented by common masses before the senior party leaders were related to PHE, PWD, Rural Development, Revenue, Irrigation & Flood Control, Education, Agriculture etc. Presented issues were on the spot, taken up with the heads of these departments by Sham Choudhary and Priya Sethi telephonically and they were impressed with immediate solutions.