Share J&K’s achievements, showcase its rich cultural heritage: LG Sinha

Jammu, Dec 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday called for sharing Jammu and Kashmir’s achievements and showcasing its rich cultural heritage.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting on the preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit meetings to be held in J&K in 2023, the LG called for extensive preparations ahead of the G20 meet.
He said that the meetings under India's presidency were also an opportunity to share J&K's achievements and to showcase its rich cultural heritage.
The LG called for involving students and educational institutions to make the meetings a grand success.
He instructed the Higher Education Department to conduct seminars on G20 in the universities and educational institutions across J&K.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Special DG CID R R Swain; administrative secretaries; divisional commissioners and senior officers of Police and civil administration attended the meeting.